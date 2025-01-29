Sundance Film Fest Goes Online

Here's how to stream the films
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 29, 2025 9:35 AM CST
Nicole Beharie, left, and Andr? Holland in a scene from "Love, Brooklyn" by Rachael Abigail Holder, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.   (Sundance Institute via AP)

Access to the Sundance Film Festival doesn't require a trip to Park City, Utah, anymore—just an internet connection. Over half the films that premiered this past week will be available to stream on the festival's online platform starting Thursday, reports the AP. What started as a COVID-era necessity has become one of the festival's most beloved components. "I think it's really great to be able to offer that opportunity to our audiences, but also to our artists," says festival director Eugene Hernandez. "How cool is it that ... folks from anywhere in the country can log on in their living room with family and friends, get together, and watch a few of the films?" Here's what to know:

  • How can I watch Sundance films? The Sundance Film Festival website has information on the technical requirements, but you can watch on your computer and television. After you click the "Watch Now" button, you have five hours to complete the film.

  • Who can watch? Anyone in the US can access the online portal. Rights restrictions make the films and shows unavailable to stream internationally.
  • What films are available? All of the feature films in the main competitions are included and a few extras, many of which do not yet have theatrical distribution plans. That includes the Dylan O'Brien breakout Twinless, the Marlee Matlin, Sally Ride, and Selena Quintanilla documentaries, and Ukrainian documentaries 2000 Meters to Andriivka and Mr. Nobody Against Putin.
  • Other highlights: Love, Brooklyn; Ricky; the Barry Jenkins produced Sorry, Baby made by triple threat Eva Victor; the politically relevant Heightened Scrutiny, which looks at how the media is responsible for shaping narratives around transgender issues; and The Perfect Neighbor, which uses police bodycam footage to reconstruct a deadly incident in Florida.
  • What films aren't available? Some films already have distributors and won't be included. A24 will release both the Ayo Edebiri film Opus and the Rose Byrne psychological thriller If I Had Legs I'd Kick You in theaters this year. Same with Focus Features' Carey Mulligan charmer The Ballad of Wallis Island. Movies that played in the premieres section will not be available.
  • When can I watch? Thursday through Sunday.
  • What does it cost? It's $35 for a single film and up to $800 for unlimited.
