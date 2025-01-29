Sundance Film Fest Goes Online

Access to the Sundance Film Festival doesn't require a trip to Park City, Utah, anymore—just an internet connection. Over half the films that premiered this past week will be available to stream on the festival's online platform starting Thursday, reports the AP. What started as a COVID-era necessity has become one of the festival's most beloved components. "I think it's really great to be able to offer that opportunity to our audiences, but also to our artists," says festival director Eugene Hernandez. "How cool is it that ... folks from anywhere in the country can log on in their living room with family and friends, get together, and watch a few of the films?" Here's what to know:



How can I watch Sundance films? The Sundance Film Festival website has information on the technical requirements, but you can watch on your computer and television. After you click the "Watch Now" button, you have five hours to complete the film.