Philly Fan, 18, Killed in Fall While Celebrating Win

Temple University student fatally injured as city celebrated NFC Championship win on Sunday
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 29, 2025 9:57 AM CST
As Philly Celebrated, Eagles Fan Fell From Pole, Died
Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate at Reale's Sports Restaurant & Bar in Philadelphia as the team defeated the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game Sunday, Jan 26, 2025.   (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

An Eagles fan who fell from a pole Sunday night amid Philadelphia's raucous celebration of the team's victory has died, reports CBS News. Tyler Sabapathy, an 18-year-old first-year at Temple University, climbed a light pole in the Center City neighborhood and fell in an incident that was captured on video. The native of Toronto succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. "As a member of the university's club gymnastics team, Tyler displayed exceptional self-discipline and work ethic, spending countless hours a week training and honing his craft. He was loved by his teammates, friends and coaches here in Philadelphia," said a Temple rep. Sabapathy reportedly won 120 medals in regional and international competitions over the course of his gymnastics career.

Sabapathy's fall came amid a chaotic evening in the City of Brotherly Love, after the Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship to secure a berth in the Super Bowl. As NBC10 reports, a woman injured eight people after she drove her car into the crowd, two shootings and a stabbing were reported, and four police officers were assaulted. In addition, cops issued 31 citations for disorderly conduct or failure to disperse, someone shot a gun in the air, and the DA's office was vandalized. (More Philadelphia Eagles stories.)

