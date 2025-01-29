Philly Fan, 18, Killed in Fall While Celebrating Win

An Eagles fan who fell from a pole Sunday night amid Philadelphia's raucous celebration of the team's victory has died, reports CBS News. Tyler Sabapathy, an 18-year-old first-year at Temple University, climbed a light pole in the Center City neighborhood and fell in an incident that was captured on video. The native of Toronto succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. "As a member of the university's club gymnastics team, Tyler displayed exceptional self-discipline and work ethic, spending countless hours a week training and honing his craft. He was loved by his teammates, friends and coaches here in Philadelphia," said a Temple rep. Sabapathy reportedly won 120 medals in regional and international competitions over the course of his gymnastics career.
Sabapathy's fall came amid a chaotic evening in the City of Brotherly Love, after the Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship to secure a berth in the Super Bowl. As NBC10 reports, a woman injured eight people after she drove her car into the crowd, two shootings and a stabbing were reported, and four police officers were assaulted. In addition, cops issued 31 citations for disorderly conduct or failure to disperse, someone shot a gun in the air, and the DA's office was vandalized. (More Philadelphia Eagles stories.)