In One of His First Acts, Hegseth Goes After Milley

The Pentagon has yanked the security detail and security clearance for Gen. Mark Milley, the retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff whose relationship with President Trump has unraveled in recent years. The BBC reports the move was carried out on Tuesday by Pete Hegseth as one of his first acts as defense secretary. A Pentagon rep tells the Washington Post Hegseth also ordered an inspector general inquiry into "the facts and circumstances surrounding Gen. Milley's conduct so that the Secretary may determine whether it is appropriate to reopen his military grade review determination"—meaning, to explore whether Milley should be demoted.

"We have received the request and we are reviewing it," said a rep for the acting Defense Department inspector general. Outgoing President Biden issued a pre-emptive pardon to Milley, meaning he cannot be court-martialed regardless of what the inspector general report finds. His rank, however, can be reduced. The New York Times reports Milley, who retired in 2023, was among a group of former Trump administration officials given government security details over threats they received in the wake of the 2020 US drone strike that took out Iranian general Qassim Suleimani.

In the years that followed, accusations flew, some spurred by details in Bob Woodward's books: that Milley secretly called his Chinese counterpart because he was worried about Trump's mental state in the last months of his presidency and that Milley called Trump "fascist to the core." Trump at one point suggested Milley had possibly committed treason, which would have been punished by death in the past. "Undermining the chain of command is corrosive to our national security, and restoring accountability is a priority for the Defense Department under President Trump's leadership," Hegseth's chief of staff said in a statement.

Fox News reports the Pentagon also planned to pull down a second portrait of Milley that had been hanging in the Pentagon's Army's Marshall Corridor to honor his service as chief-of-staff of the Army. Once removed, there will no longer be any portraits of Milley inside the Pentagon. (More Mark Milley stories.)