Bob Menendez Gets 11 Years for Corruption

Former US Sen. Bob Menendez was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his conviction for accepting bribes of cash, a car, and what his lawyers said made him a "national punchline" and earned him a new nickname: "gold bar Bob."

US District Judge Sidney H. Stein in Manhattan announced the sentence after Menendez tearfully addressed the judge, saying he'd lost everything he cared about, except for his wife, the AP reports. "You were successful, powerful, you stood at the apex of our political system," the judge said. "Somewhere along the way, and I don't know when it was, you lost your way and working for the public good became working for your good."