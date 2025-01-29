Sanders to RFK Jr.: 'Do You Support These Onesies?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was grilled by members of the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday in the first of two confirmation hearings. President Trump's nominee to lead Health and Human Services faced questions about his stance on issues including vaccines, abortion—and onesies.



"Do you support these onesies?" Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders asked Kennedy about onesies sold by the Children's Health Defense group he co-founded, including one with the slogan, "No Vax, No Problem," the New York Times reports. "I support vaccines," Kennedy replied. Sanders also called Kennedy out for changing his stance on abortion, saying, "I have never seen any major politician flip on that issue quite as quickly as you did when Trump asked you to become HHS secretary."