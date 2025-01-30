Senate Confirms EPA Pick With a Mandate From Trump

Lee Zeldin, President Trump's choice to run the Environmental Protection Agency and throw out many of the regulations it enforces, was confirmed Wednesday by the Senate. The vote was 56 to 42. Zeldin, who doesn't have much experience in environmental regulation, said during his confirmation hearing that he will "enthusiastically uphold" the EPA's assignment to safeguard health and environment, the New York Times reports. "I strongly believe we have a moral responsibility to be good stewards of our environment for generations to come," he said.

But the president wants Zeldin to emphasize deregulation and increased energy production "to unleash the power of American businesses." And the nominee said he wants to protect the environment "while also protecting our economy," per Politico. Zeldin is a former House member who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. All Senate Republicans voted to make him secretary, as did Democrats Ruben Gallego, Mark Kelly, and John Fetterman. Zeldin told senators he understands the basics of climate change, but Democrats such as Sheldon Whitehouse said they didn't see it.