Husband Received Text From Wife Before Plane Crash

The husband of one of the passengers aboard the plane that crashed into the Potomac received an all-is-fine text from her as the plane neared DC. "She texted me that they were landing in 20 minutes," Hamaad Raza told WUSA9, referring to his 26-year-old wife. "I'm just praying that somebody is pulling her out of the river right now as we speak," he said Wednesday night as he waited at Ronald Reagan International Airport. "I'm just praying to God." On Thursday morning, authorities said all 64 people aboard the plane are feared dead, as are the three people who were in the Army helicopter that collided with it.