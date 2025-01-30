US / Potomac plane crash Husband Received Text From Wife Before Plane Crash She informed him they'd be landing in 20 minutes By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 30, 2025 7:57 AM CST Copied Search and rescue efforts are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) The husband of one of the passengers aboard the plane that crashed into the Potomac received an all-is-fine text from her as the plane neared DC. "She texted me that they were landing in 20 minutes," Hamaad Raza told WUSA9, referring to his 26-year-old wife. "I'm just praying that somebody is pulling her out of the river right now as we speak," he said Wednesday night as he waited at Ronald Reagan International Airport. "I'm just praying to God." On Thursday morning, authorities said all 64 people aboard the plane are feared dead, as are the three people who were in the Army helicopter that collided with it. Raza says his wife's text was the last he received from her, per People. "The rest of my texts did not get delivered—that's when I realized something might be up," Raza said. American Airlines flight 5342 was coming in from Wichita. Also aboard were young figure skaters who had participated in a training camp with US Figure Skating. Russian figure skaters, or former competitive skaters, also were aboard. No names have been released. (More Potomac plane crash stories.) Report an error