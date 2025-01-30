Little House on the Prairie Is Getting Rebooted

Everything old is new again, even at the Ingalls house. Netflix has given the thumbs-up to a reboot of Little House on the Prairie, the long-running TV drama that followed the lives of a tight-knit family living on a farm in the late 1800s. The Boys writer/producer Rebecca Sonnenshine will serve as showrunner, Deadline reports.

Netflix is calling the new series a "reimagining" of the best-selling book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder that inspired the original NBC series that ran for more than 200 episodes between 1974 and 1983. Starring Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert, the original has recently seen a massive return to popularity on Peacock with more than 13 billion minutes of viewing time last year, per the Hollywood Reporter. The new version will reportedly center on Charles Ingalls, his wife Caroline, and their two daughters Laura and Mary as they move from Wisconsin to Independence, Kansas.

Trip Friendly, whose father Ed produced the original, will be an executive producer. He said he's been trying to bring the Ingalls back to TV for years. "It has been a long-held dream of mine to carry on my father's legacy and adapt Wilder's classic American stories for a 21st century audience in a way that brings together fans of both the books and the original television series," Friendly said in a statement. "I am thrilled by our talented creative team ... who are bringing these beloved stories about family, community, and survival to longtime fans and new generations."

