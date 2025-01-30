What We Know About the Potomac Plane Crash

Emergency crews have recovered more than 30 bodies from the Potomac River following Wednesday night's plane crash, reports NBC News. As of Thursday morning, there was no word on any survivors after an American Airlines jet with 64 aboard collided with an Army helicopter carrying three. Coverage:

Young skaters from the US, as well as family members and coaches, were aboard the plane, as were at least three former figure skaters from Russia, reports the New York Times. Jon Maravilla, a US pairs figure skater, told a Russian news outlet there were "about 14 figure skaters on the plane, not counting their parents and coaches." No names have been released. Training camp: US Figure Skating "can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard," per ESPN. It appears the American skaters were top young skaters who had participated in a development camp in Wichita, Kansas, where the national figure skating championships were held last weekend.