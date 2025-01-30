What We Know About the Potomac Plane Crash

Emergency crews have recovered more than 30 bodies from the Potomac River following Wednesday night's plane crash, reports NBC News. As of Thursday morning, there was no word on any survivors after an American Airlines jet with 64 aboard collided with an Army helicopter carrying three. Coverage:
- Figure skaters: Young skaters from the US, as well as family members and coaches, were aboard the plane, as were at least three former figure skaters from Russia, reports the New York Times. Jon Maravilla, a US pairs figure skater, told a Russian news outlet there were "about 14 figure skaters on the plane, not counting their parents and coaches." No names have been released.
- Training camp: US Figure Skating "can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard," per ESPN. It appears the American skaters were top young skaters who had participated in a development camp in Wichita, Kansas, where the national figure skating championships were held last weekend.
- Kansas connection: The plane was flying into DC from Wichita. "In Kansas, and Wichita in particular, we're going to know people on this flight," said Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas, per KMBC. "This is a very personal circumstance as well as an official response." Said fellow Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall: "When one person dies, it's a tragedy, but when many, many, many people die, it's an unbearable sorrow. It's a heartbreak beyond measure."
- The flight: American Eagle Flight 5342, a Bombardier CRJ700, had been approaching Reagan National Airport about 9pm when it collided with a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk on a training mission. American Eagle operates under American Airlines. The cause of the collision has not yet been determined, per the AP. Minutes before the crash, the plane received permission to land at a different, shorter runway.
- Mapping it: CNN has a map of the crash site near the busy airport, along with the flight paths of the two aircraft.
(President Trump called the crash
a "bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented.")