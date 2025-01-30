World's Top Golfer Laments 'Stupid' Ravioli Injury

After sitting out the first two tournaments of the year, the top-ranked golfer in the world will compete for the first time in 2025 in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. Why the delay for Scottie Scheffler? He badly cut his hand making ravioli on Christmas Day and needed surgery, reports the Athletic . Scheffler, detailing the incident for the first time, says he was making the dish by hand and using an empty wine glass to shape the dough.

The stem of the glass punctured his right palm, and Scheffler had an unspecified surgical procedure after consulting a hand doctor the next day. He does not expect any long-term damage or his play to be affected, per a post at PGATour.com. "It's one of those deals where immediately after it happened, I was mad at myself because I was like gosh, that's so stupid, but you just don't think about it when you're in the moment," he says. "Yeah, definitely been a little more careful doing stuff at home."