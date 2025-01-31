Her Novel Is the Fastest Seller in 20 Years

Rebecca Yarros has struck gold with Onyx Storm, latest in her 'romantasy' series
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 31, 2025 9:54 AM CST
Her Novel Is the Fastest Seller in 20 Years
Author Rebecca Yarros discusses her new book "Onyx Storm" at The Town Hall on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in New York.   (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

She's a niche writer, but it's a niche that keeps expanding for Rebecca Yarros. Onyx Storm, her latest novel in the "romantasy" genre is now the fastest-selling adult fiction title in 20 years, reports the New York Times, citing stats from Circana BookScan. The book is the third in Yarros' five-book Empyrean series, which is set at a military academy in a fantasy world that features dragons. Onyx Storm sold 2.7 million copies in its first week, and Yarros now holds the top three spots on the New York Times best-seller list. "It doesn't feel real, none of it does," Yarros told nearly 2,000 fans—many adorned in Empyrean-themed costumes—who packed into an auditorium in St. Paul, Minn., this week.

  • Amazon is adapting the series for TV, and Netflix is adapting Yarros' romance novel In the Likely Event, notes Elle, which interviews the author.
  • "I like romance because I've been in love with the same guy since I was 19," she tells the magazine. "That's it; he's it. We have six kids. But when I read a romance, I can fall in love over and over and over. It's the same brain chemicals," she explains. "So even though I'm in a very happy marriage, I can slip into a romance novel and get a boost of those endorphins."
  • Yarros, 43, struggles with a connective tissue disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and it helped inspire her first book in the series, Fourth Wing, which features a protagonist with a chronic illness that can leave her debilitated, per the Times.
