The Things That People Regret Before Dying

As Isaac Asimov put it, "Life is pleasant. Death is peaceful. It's the transition that's troublesome." Shoshana Ungerleider, a doctor who founded the nonprofit End Well Foundation, told CNBC in September that people often share the same regrets at the end of their lives. The antidote, she advised, is to start asking yourself questions now: What is most important to me? Who do I want to spend my time with? "As a doctor, I'd recommend eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly, and avoiding things like smoking and high-risk activities. Reflecting on mortality should really be on that list," Ungerleider says.