Zuckerberg Tells Meta Employees to 'Buckle Up'

"We try to be really open and then everything I say leaks. It sucks," Mark Zuckerberg said at an all-hands Meta meeting Thursday, according to details leaked to multiple outlets. According to a recording obtained by the Washington Post, the Meta CEO said the company's values haven't changed despite moves that include ditching diversity initiatives and fact-checkers.

On working with the Trump administration, he said the company will take the "opportunity to have a productive partnership with the United States government," per the Verge. He said there are areas where there is "common cause for things that are going to make it so that we can serve our community better," and Meta will work on those in "a way that we're not going to compromise any of our principles or values."