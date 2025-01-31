Zuckerberg Tells Meta Employees to 'Buckle Up'

He defends working with Trump administration in all-hands employee meeting
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 31, 2025 1:03 PM CST
Zuckerberg Tells Meta Employees to 'Buckle Up'
Mark Zuckerberg makes a point during an appearance at the SIGGRAPH 2024 conference in Denver.   (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"We try to be really open and then everything I say leaks. It sucks," Mark Zuckerberg said at an all-hands Meta meeting Thursday, according to details leaked to multiple outlets. According to a recording obtained by the Washington Post, the Meta CEO said the company's values haven't changed despite moves that include ditching diversity initiatives and fact-checkers.

  • On working with the Trump administration, he said the company will take the "opportunity to have a productive partnership with the United States government," per the Verge. He said there are areas where there is "common cause for things that are going to make it so that we can serve our community better," and Meta will work on those in "a way that we're not going to compromise any of our principles or values."

  • On eliminating DEI initiatives, Zuckerberg said, "We're in the middle of a pretty rapidly changing policy and regulatory landscape that views any policy that might advantage any one group of people over another as something that is unlawful," adding that he continues to see diversity as a strength, the New York Times reports. Janelle Gale, Meta HR chief, said the company has "zero tolerance for harassment or discrimination of any kind" and it will "continue to recruit from a broad talent pool."
  • Zuckerberg also discussed issues including TikTok, smart glasses, and efforts to build an AI engineer, the Times reports. He said Chinese AI startup DeepSeek would help the company's open-source AI strategy and that its advancements had already improved Meta's models.

  • His parting message to employees, per the Verge: "It's going to be an intense year, so buckle up. We've got a lot to do. I'm excited about it."
  • In a memo to employees after the meeting that was leaked to the Verge, Meta threatened to fire leakers. "We take leaks seriously and will take action," wrote Guy Rosen, Meta's chief information security officer.
(More Mark Zuckerberg stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X