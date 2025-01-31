Opinion: Wildfires Taught Me a Lesson About Help

The Eaton Fire destroyed the Altadena home being rented by Meghan Daum and thus turned all her "material possessions into ash," she writes in a New York Times essay. Since then, "I've had to accept more help in more forms from more people—friends and strangers alike—than in the entire preceding 50-plus years of my life." And it hasn't been easy: Daum explains that she had self-reliance drilled into her by her parents, and her first instinct was to reject the offers of help. When friends tried to set up a GoFundMe page for her, she found the idea "unseemly" and stopped them. But the offers kept coming, and Daum (a writer and podcaster) grudgingly put up a "tip jar" on her Substack page.