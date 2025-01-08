Technology / Mark Zuckerberg Meta's Fact-Checker Shift Has Big Implications And they might be most pronounced outside the US By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 8, 2025 8:59 AM CST Copied Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta, in a July 29, 2024, appearance at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday that Meta was doing away with fact-checkers on Facebook, a sweeping policy shift with huge implications. A look at reaction from around the political spectrum: About time: The conservative editorial page of the Wall Street Journal calls Zuckerberg's message a "mea culpa for the ages" and a "welcome" change because the fact-checkers were biased against the right. Zuckerberg clearly heard the message voters sent in November, which amounts to, "Stop the progressive imperialism," declares the editorial. It also applauds him and Elon Musk at X for "solving the censorship problem" in a way that doesn't require more government regulation. Disaster: "This is an extinction-level event for the idea of objective truth on social media—an organism that was already on life support," writes Chris Stokel-Walker at the Guardian. In a way, "you can't blame Zuckerberg for bending the knee to Donald Trump" because large businesses have to adapt to changing political winds. "The problem is his decision has huge ramifications." A similar take from the Real Facebook Oversight Board, a watchdog group not affiliated with the platform: "Meta's announcement today is a retreat from any sane and safe approach to content moderation." Worldwide: In the Los Angeles Times, Suzanne Nossel writes that the ramifications might be bigger globally than in the US. They "will reverberate around the world in ways that could fundamentally reshape the possibilities of a truly global digital platform." Erring on the side of free speech is a "defensible, if imperfect response" to the new political reality in the US, writes Nossel. "Around the world, though, users will have little say over how these changes play out in vastly different contexts, with consequences that may reshape societies and even threaten lives." (Think hotspots such as Ukraine and the West Bank.) Quick changes: The Verge and CNN note that Meta immediately overhauled its free-speech guidelines by removing restrictions imposed over the last several years. For example, it's no longer off limits to refer to women as "household objects or property," or to trans and non-binary people as "it" or "mentally ill." Such comments would have been subject to removal prior to Tuesday. Wired has complete details on these changes. At Vox, Li Zhou worries that "by dialing back moderation on topics like immigration and gender identity, which have already been the subject of rampant right-wing conspiracy theories, it could exacerbate an existing mis- and disinformation problem." (More Mark Zuckerberg stories.) Report an error