Prosecutors Who Advocated for Menendez Bros Plan to Sue DA

Two prosecutors who advocated for the Menendez brothers to be resentenced have filed notices indicating they plan to sue the Los Angeles County district attorney over alleged retaliation. They say DA Nathan Hochman and his deputy DA defamed, harassed, and discriminated against them after they backed resentencing the brothers, whose convictions for the 1989 murders of their parents have come under scrutiny due to new evidence related to the brothers' claims of parental abuse, KTLA reports. Both prosecutors say they have been reassigned to less desirable roles since they started supporting resentencing Lyle and Erik Menendez, the BBC reports.

Hochman, who has previously slammed the effort to resentence the brothers, recently pushed back a hearing in their case and has not yet said whether he will back their resentencing—which could ultimately lead to their release on parole if it goes through. Ultimately, however, it will be a judge who will decide whether to accept or deny the resentencing recommendation. The prosecutors first pushed for resentencing while the previous DA was in power, and he agreed with them—but then lost to Hochman in the November election. The prosecutors will seek $250,000 in economic damages and more than $5 million in other damages. (More Menendez brothers stories.)