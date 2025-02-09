Only 20 Red Wolves Exist in Wild. A New Plan May Help

Hunters were once the greatest human threat to the country's only unique wolf species. Today, it's motorists. That fact was brought home last June, when red wolf breeding male No. 2444 was struck and killed on US 64 near Manns Harbor, North Carolina. His death likely meant five pups he'd been providing for died, too. For decades, conservationists have pushed for changes to the busy two-lane highway, which runs through the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge—one of just two places on Earth where red wolves run free. They may finally be getting their wish, per the AP.

A new option: In late December, the Federal Highway Administration awarded the first grants under a new $125 million Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program. Unless the grants are undone by President Trump, part of the money will help state agencies and nonprofits rebuild a 2.5-mile section of the highway with fencing and culverts, or small underpasses, to allow red wolves—as well as black bears, white-tailed deer, and other animals—to pass safely underneath traffic.