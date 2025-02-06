Boy Hurt Protecting Sister in Crash Is Making 'Miraculous' Recovery

A 10-year-old boy has been making a "miraculous" recovery after protecting his younger sister from the flying debris of a medical transport plane that crashed in Philadelphia last week, his family said. "Daddy, did I save my sister?" was one of the first things Trey Howard asked his father after he woke up following emergency brain surgery, Andre Howard Jr. said. He had gone out for donuts with three of his kids when the plane crashed Friday night, he said.

"It sounded like a missile was firing bullets, metal at my car, everyone else's car," Andre Howard told WPVI. Howard said he immediately backed up his car while his son covered his sister and told her, "Get down!" Trey grabbed his sister and Howard heard the glass shatter, he said.