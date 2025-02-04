Stocks Rise as Calm Returns to Wall Street

Palantir Technologies jumped 24% and was one of the strongest forces lifting the S&P 500 after reporting a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected, the AP reports. The company also issued forecasts for upcoming revenue that were ahead of analysts' projections, as CEO Alexander Karp said his company is at the "center of the AI revolution." Pharmaceutical giant Merck tumbled 9.1% despite beating sales and profit forecasts for the latest quarter. It gave a forecast for upcoming revenue that fell short of analysts' expectations, due partly to a pause in shipments of one of its top-selling products to China.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, stocks that had swung sharply a day before when worries were high about tariffs on Mexico and Canada were calmer. Auto makers had dropped because so much of their production occurs in Mexico, for example. But General Motors rose 1.4%, and Ford Motor climbed 2.5%.The stock price of Google's parent company, Alphabet, rose 2.5%—but dropped as much as 8% in after-hours trading after it reported fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations, CNBC reports.