Politics / Nancy Mace Nancy Mace Repeatedly Yells Anti-Trans Slur in House Hearing Things got contentious at House Oversight Committee hearing By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Feb 7, 2025 12:00 AM CST Copied FILE - Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC., speaks during the Republican National Convention July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Rep. Nancy Mace used an anti-trans slur during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday, then yelled it multiple times after being told it was offensive. The back and forth, as reported by MSNBC, USA Today, and People: Referencing USAID funding for gender-affirming healthcare in Guatemala, the GOP representative from South Carolina said, "Does this advance the interest of American citizens, paying for t******s in Guatemala to the tune of $2 million?" After Mace yielded her time, the ranking Democrat on the panel, Rep. Gerry Connolly mentioned the moment, saying Mace "has used a phrase that is considered a slur in the LGBTQ community and the transgender community." Mace then interrupted him, continuing even after he asked her to let him finish, and shouted the slur into her microphone three times: "T*****y, t****y, t****y. I don't really care. You want penises in women's bathrooms and I'm not going to have it." "I don't care, it's disgusting," she said as Connolly told her, "A slur is a slur." He then asked Rep. James Comer, the committee chair, to step in over what he viewed as a "decorum" issue. Comer, however, declined. "I will be honest with the ranking member, I'm not up to date on my politically correct LGBTQ term—terminology," he said. "We'll look into that and get back with you on that. I don't know what's offensive and what's not. I don't know much about pronouns." Mace, who has used the slur in the past, has been leading the effort to ban trans women lawmakers from using women's bathrooms in the US Capitol. (She also recently appeared to challenge a colleague to a fight.) Report an error