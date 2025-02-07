Nancy Mace Repeatedly Yells Anti-Trans Slur in House Hearing

Rep. Nancy Mace used an anti-trans slur during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday, then yelled it multiple times after being told it was offensive. The back and forth, as reported by MSNBC, USA Today, and People:

Referencing USAID funding for gender-affirming healthcare in Guatemala, the GOP representative from South Carolina said, "Does this advance the interest of American citizens, paying for t******s in Guatemala to the tune of $2 million?"

After Mace yielded her time, the ranking Democrat on the panel, Rep. Gerry Connolly mentioned the moment, saying Mace "has used a phrase that is considered a slur in the LGBTQ community and the transgender community."