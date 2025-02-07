Anheuser-Busch: Don't Call Our Beer 'Domestic'

As it works to regain Bud Light bros with new ads featuring Post Malone, Payton Manning, and controversial comedian Shane Gillis, Anheuser-Busch is hard at work stressing that its beers are American-made. "I don't like the word 'domestic,'" CEO Brendan Whitworth begins a Wednesday letter to distributors and partners, urging them to market the brand's US-made beers—including Busch, Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra—as "American," per . "It's about time the whole industry begins to unilaterally use one of the strongest adjectives available to us," he writes, including "American" 25 times in his short letter.

Though Budweiser is labeled as a "great American lager" that is "brewed and bottled in the USA," Whitworth's call for more emphasis on the beers' origins comes "amid a populist revival following the reelection of President Donald Trump, who is putting his patriotic stamp on old norms," including in the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico, per CNN. Beer Business Daily, which first reported the letter, suggests the terms "domestic" and "import" have been applied to beers in the US since Heineken, a Dutch lager, was first brought to the country after Prohibition was lifted in 1933.

Whitworth, a former Marine, says the term "domestic," relating to one's own country, appears in grocery aisles and on bar menus "too frequently." It "isn't necessarily an incorrect adjective to use," but "it just doesn't fully capture the spirit and passion that's intrinsic to the American beer industry and its brands," writes Whitworth. As Beer Business Daily points out, "not many other consumer product categories use the word 'domestic' for US brands, certainly not wine or spirits." "The pride we take in this great country should also be properly and accurately applied to our great American beers," concludes Whitworth. (More Anheuser-Busch stories.)