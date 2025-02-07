Girl, 7, Dies While Drag Racing at Florida Track

A first-grader has died "while she fulfilled her dream"—drag racing on a Central Florida racetrack. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers from the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about the accident on Sunday around 11am at the Orlando Speed World Dragway, during an event called Funday Sunday, report WFTV and the Miami Herald . Authorities say 7-year-old Elienisse Zoe Diaz Rodriguez lost control of the junior dragster she was driving and slammed into a safety guide worker before smashing into a concrete wall.

It's not clear how fast Elienisse was going at the time of the crash, but the Independent reports that junior dragsters like the one Elienisse was driving can go up to 85mph. Elienisse was brought to nearby Arnold Palmer Hospital, where she died of her injuries two days later. Orange County Fire Rescue says that the 34-year-old male employee, as well as a third person, were also both hospitalized. The staffer is said to have non-life-threatening injuries; the status of the third person isn't clear.

In a statement, Orlando Speed World Dragway says it's "deeply heartbroken" over the accident, adding, "Motorsports is built on passion, but moments like these remind us of the risks that come with what we love." A GoFundMe in tribute of "our beautiful princess" set up to raise money for Elienisse's funeral and related expenses had raised more than $25,000 as of Friday morning. (More drag racing stories.)