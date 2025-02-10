Kremlin Says Russia, US 'on the Brink of a Breakup'

President Trump says he has spoken to Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine—but the Russian leader hasn't budged an inch from his earlier demands, according to the Kremlin. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Monday that relations with the US are "balancing on the brink of a breakup," NBC News reports.

Ryabkov said a "political solution" to the conflict will require the "full implementation" of the demands Putin laid out in June last year, including an end to Ukraine's NATO ambition and full withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from four regions of the country partly controlled by Russia, reports Reuters. "This is where we are and the sooner US, Britain, and others understand it, the better it would be and the closer this desired political solution will be for everyone," he said. Russia controls 70% to 80% of the four regions.