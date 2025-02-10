Markets Take Latest Trump Tariff Threats in Stride

Stocks of US steel and aluminum producers jumped Monday, banking on expectations tariffs could help their profits, while the overall S&P 500 index remained relatively calm. Nucor rose 5.6%, Cleveland-Cliffs jumped 17.9% and Alcoa climbed 2.2%. Some companies that have to buy steel in their manufacturing swung, but not so sharply. General Motors fell 1.7%, Caterpillar slipped 0.2%, and Ford Motor was flat.

Earnings reports from big US companies also helped drive trading. McDonald's climbed 4.8% even though it reported profit and revenue for the end of 2024 that were just shy of analysts' expectations. Investors focused instead on better-than-expected strength for restaurants outside the United States, particularly in the Middle East, Japan and other markets with licensed McDonald's locations. Big Tech stocks were some of the strongest forces pushing the S&P 500 higher, including gains of 2.9% for Nvidia and 4.5% for Broadcom. The gains helped offset a 7.9% drop for Incyte after the biopharmaceutical company reported weaker profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.