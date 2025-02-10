New Snag Emerges in Israeli Hostage Swaps

Hamas said Monday it will delay the further release of hostages in the Gaza Strip after accusing Israel of violating a fragile ceasefire that now faces its most serious crisis since it began three weeks ago, per the AP . Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under heavy pressure to secure the release of remaining hostages after last Saturday's release, in which three Israelis came home emaciated after 16 months in Hamas captivity.

Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a six-week ceasefire during which Hamas has committed to releasing 33 hostages captured in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The sides have carried out five swaps since the ceasefire went into effect last month, freeing 21 hostages and over 730 Palestinian prisoners. The next exchange, scheduled for Saturday, called for three more Israeli hostages to be freed in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Hamas' plan to delay the next release of hostages was "a complete violation" of the ceasefire agreement and that he instructed the Israeli military to be on the highest level of alert. The prime minister's coordinator for hostages said all of the hostage families had been updated about Hamas' announcement and that Israel "insists on fulfilling the agreement in its entirety." Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida said on social media that Israel has obstructed key provisions of the ceasefire by not allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, carrying out strikes across the territory, and failing to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid. (More Israel-Hamas war stories.)