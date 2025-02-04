Trump to Ukraine: We'll Swap Aid for Vital Minerals

The US and Ukraine appear to have settled on a way to keep American military aid flowing to the nation—Ukraine will provide rare earth minerals vital to the high-tech industry.

"We're telling Ukraine they have very valuable rare earths," Trump said Monday. "We're looking to do a deal with Ukraine where they're going to secure what we're giving them with their rare earths and other things." Ukraine: It welcomes the deal, reports the Washington Post. In fact, President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed the idea to Trump when the two met in November ahead of the election, according to the newspaper.