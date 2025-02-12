Elizabeth Holmes Speaks From Prison: 'It's Been Hell'

Elizabeth Holmes is on the cover of People, which promises the story of "her life behind bars." The former Theranos founder sat for what People reports is her first prison interview, "conducted in a cold visitation room" at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, where she's almost two years into a sentence that's set to end in 2032. In short, "it's been hell and torture to be here," she says. Highlights from the interview:
- Family visits: The 41-year-old describes twice-a-week visits from her partner, Billy Evans, 33, and their two children, William, 3, and Invicta, 2. They've established a parting ritual: The kids arrange their fingers together to make a heart while saying, "Mommy, this is our love." Holmes replies, "Our love is a superpower."
- How she spends her days: She's up around 5am, eats some fruit, then exercises for 40 minutes. She heads to work as a reentry clerk at 8am for 31 cents an hour, working to help women prepare resumes and other paperwork before their release. She also works as a law clerk, teaches French classes, and counsels inmates who are rape survivors (Holmes says she was raped in college). She lists some of the books she's reading (I Ching, the Harry Potter series, The Creative Act: A Way of Being, and The Fear Book: Facing Fear Once and for All) and says she makes twice-daily phone calls, usually to family.
- Her future: She also says she continues to work on patents and wants a career in health care technology once she's out. "There is not a day I have not continued to work on my research and inventions," she says. "I remain completely committed to my dream of making affordable health-care solutions available to everyone."
- She maintains her innocence: "I truly did not think I would ever be convicted or found guilty," she says of the decision to have children amid her legal situation. "Theranos failed," she adds. "But failure is not fraud."
