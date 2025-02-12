Elizabeth Holmes Speaks From Prison: 'It's Been Hell'

Elizabeth Holmes is on the cover of People, which promises the story of "her life behind bars." The former Theranos founder sat for what People reports is her first prison interview, "conducted in a cold visitation room" at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, where she's almost two years into a sentence that's set to end in 2032. In short, "it's been hell and torture to be here," she says. Highlights from the interview:

Family visits: The 41-year-old describes twice-a-week visits from her partner, Billy Evans, 33, and their two children, William, 3, and Invicta, 2. They've established a parting ritual: The kids arrange their fingers together to make a heart while saying, "Mommy, this is our love." Holmes replies, "Our love is a superpower."