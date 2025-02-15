He Spent His Final Days Surrounded by 'Simple Beauty'

The first thing to know about the essay by Joseph Monninger in Down East is that it is the author's last, as he died a few weeks after the magazine went to press. The second is that Monninger, who died last month at age 71, surely would have been at peace with that. Headlined, "My Final Days on the Maine Coast," the essay chronicles just that—the author had late-stage lung cancer and knew the end was near. He moved to a small seaside cottage in Pembroke, Maine, in 2021 after his terminal diagnosis.

Monninger writes of receiving a daily visit from a bald eagle and calls from his son in which they discuss said eagle. ("I know that he is asking out of kindness, out of an acknowledgement of my age and the emptiness of my daily calendar, and yet I can't help playing my part and relating to him the itinerary of the eagle's visit.") A typical day might find him stacking wood, watching a Red Sox game, reading, and, on mornings when he's strong enough, driving into town for breakfast at the diner followed by a swim in the river. "If I were a different sort of person, I might try to fill my days with social rounds, but that has never been my inclination," he writes. "And because of my relative isolation here, because of the simplicity of the way I live, I am able to indulge my preference for solitude without apology." (Read the full essay by Monninger, an author who taught writing at Plymouth State University.)