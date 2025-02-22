US Cities Feeling Most, Least Financial Distress

We've all felt the bite of high prices over the past few years, but financial struggles are more prevalent in some places than others. WalletHub checked out 100 of the nation's largest cities to analyze residents' credit scores, accounts in distress, changes in bankruptcy filings, and search interest indexes for "debt" and "loans." It found that Houston has been hit the hardest, while folks in Fort Wayne, Indiana, seem to have their finances (generally) under control. Here, the cities that are hurting the most and least:



Cities With Most Financial Angst

Houston Atlanta Jacksonville, Florida Dallas Charlotte, North Carolina Orlando, Florida San Antonio, Texas Tampa, Florida Miami Austin, Texas