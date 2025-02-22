US Cities Feeling Most, Least Financial Distress

Houston and Anchorage at opposite ends of WalletHub ranking
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 22, 2025 10:31 AM CST
US Cities Feeling Most, Least Financial Distress
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/photobyphotoboy)

We've all felt the bite of high prices over the past few years, but financial struggles are more prevalent in some places than others. WalletHub checked out 100 of the nation's largest cities to analyze residents' credit scores, accounts in distress, changes in bankruptcy filings, and search interest indexes for "debt" and "loans." It found that Houston has been hit the hardest, while folks in Fort Wayne, Indiana, seem to have their finances (generally) under control. Here, the cities that are hurting the most and least:

Cities With Most Financial Angst

  1. Houston
  2. Atlanta
  3. Jacksonville, Florida
  4. Dallas
  5. Charlotte, North Carolina
  6. Orlando, Florida
  7. San Antonio, Texas
  8. Tampa, Florida
  9. Miami
  10. Austin, Texas

Cities With Least Financial Angst

  1. Chandler, Arizona
  2. Oakland, California
  3. Jersey City, New Jersey
  4. Honolulu, Hawaii
  5. Wichita, Kansas
  6. Stockton, California
  7. Fremont, California
  8. Scottsdale, Arizona
  9. Fort Wayne, Indiana
  10. Anchorage, Alaska
Check out how other cities are doing here. (These are the states that spend the least on groceries.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X