States Where People Spend Less on Groceries

With inflation rising and increasing prices for products like eggs making headlines, it's natural to want to cut your supermarket bill as much as possible. WalletHub used recent data from the US Census Bureau and Council for Community and Economic Research to assess the cost of a variety of grocery products—meat, milk, fruits and veggies, frozen food, etc.—in all 50 states, against the context of each state's median monthly income. New Jersey turned up as the place where market visits sap the least percentage of residents' income, while customers in Mississippi open their wallets the most (WalletHub notes that while groceries in Mississippi are relatively cheap, the median income in the state is the lowest in the nation). The highs and lows: