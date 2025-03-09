Can't Swing the Cost of College? 9 Companies That Can Help

College definitely isn't getting any cheaper, as Massachusetts' MEFA College Cost Projector makes clear. It projects tuition, housing, food, and fees for people starting school in 2025 to be $14,873 for a national public two-year school, $25,668 for a national public in-state four-year school, and $45,413 for the out-of-state version. As Quartz notes, those numbers are drastically higher than they were 20 years ago: Tuition and fees have increased more than 120% in the past two decades. Would-be students looking for financial assistance with their degree might want to check out these major employers, which offer some form of tuition assistance: