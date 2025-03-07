There Was One Witness to Billionaire Mogul's Fatal Fall

Spanish police have reopened an investigation into the December death of Mango fashion chain owner Isak Andic after finding witness statements inconsistent with the circumstances of his fall from a nearly 500-foot cliff . The 71-year-old billionaire fell to his death in the Montserrat caves near Barcelona while hiking with his 43-year-old son, Jonathan Andic, who was the only witness. He was questioned alongside his father's partner, Estefania Knuth, and a chauffeur, the Independent reports. The case was closed in January, but investigators chose to reopen it after finding Jonathan's statements inconsistent with what they found at the scene, El Pais reports via the London Times .

"In spite of this the police have not detected that the businessman's son is intentionally withholding information or providing erroneous data in order to cover up a possible crime," according to the report. Other reports suggest the move is something of a formality, needed to gain more information, per the Independent. The fashion mogul had a net worth of $4.5 billion, making him the richest man in Spain's Catalonia region. Just last week, Andic was posthumously awarded the Government of Catalonia Gold Medal "for his extraordinary contribution to the world of fashion and his outstanding economic contribution to the region," according to a Mango statement. (More Spain stories.)