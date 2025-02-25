Utah May Be First State to Ban Fluoride

Utah is on the brink of becoming the first state to ban the use of fluoride in public water systems, reports NBC News . The state legislature passed the measure last week and it now awaits the signature of Gov. Spencer Cox. However, the Republican governor has not yet said whether he will sign it into law, notes the AP . Numerous cities across the US already skip the additive, and the Salt Lake Tribune points out that "few areas in Utah actually add fluoride to the water." By one estimate, two in five state residents who use community water systems get fluoridated water.

Still, the Utah measure is notable because it would take the decision out of local municipalities' hands. That's exactly how things should be, according to GOP state Rep. Rep. Stephanie Gricius, a sponsor of the legislation. In her view, people should be able to get fluoride on their own, and only if they choose to do so. "I don't dispute that there can be positive benefits from fluoride, which is why the bill also includes a deregulation of the prescription," she tells the AP. "This isn't anti-fluoride legislation, it is pro-informed consent and individual choice."

The debate over fluoride is a long-running one, both in Utah and nationwide. Generally speaking, public health groups including the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics are in favor of fluoridated water because it strengthens the enamel on teeth and prevents cavities. But skeptics—including new health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who tweeted his concerns as recently as November—say fluoride is tied to a range of health problems, including cognitive issues.