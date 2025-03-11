Judge Halts Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Protest Leader

The deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, one of the leaders of pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, has been halted by a federal judge. Judge Jesse Furman of the Southern District of New York issued the order Monday and scheduled a hearing in the case for Wednesday. Khalil, who is a legal permanent resident with a green card and is married to a US citizen, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Saturday night who told him his visa had been revoked. President Trump linked the arrest to his executive order aimed at combating antisemitism on US college campuses, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said "Hamas supporters" would be seeing their green cards revoked, Politico reports.