More States Are Ditching Grocery Taxes

The number of states imposing sales tax on groceries has shrunk over the years, and the number may decrease further in the coming months as lawmakers hear complaints about high prices for eggs and other household staples, per the AP . This week, for example, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveiled the details of her proposal to eradicate the remaining 1/8th of a cent sales tax the state levies on groceries. Lawmakers in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama are also calling for grocery-tax reductions.

The efforts come even as states face uncertainty about their budgets because of cuts in Medicaid and other federal programs being eyed by Republicans in Washington. But supporters of the tax cuts are citing headlines about soaring egg prices as the reason they are needed now. "We're getting rid of Arkansas' most regressive tax and giving a helping hand to those who need it the most," said Sanders, a Republican, at a news conference to discuss the proposal.