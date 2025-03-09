More States Are Ditching Grocery Taxes

The number of states imposing sales tax on groceries has shrunk over the years, and the number may decrease further in the coming months as lawmakers hear complaints about high prices for eggs and other household staples, per the AP. This week, for example, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveiled the details of her proposal to eradicate the remaining 1/8th of a cent sales tax the state levies on groceries. Lawmakers in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama are also calling for grocery-tax reductions.
The efforts come even as states face uncertainty about their budgets because of cuts in Medicaid and other federal programs being eyed by Republicans in Washington. But supporters of the tax cuts are citing headlines about soaring egg prices as the reason they are needed now. "We're getting rid of Arkansas' most regressive tax and giving a helping hand to those who need it the most," said Sanders, a Republican, at a news conference to discuss the proposal.
- A trend: The number of states taxing groceries has decreased in recent years, with laws eliminating the state levy taking effect in Oklahoma and Kansas over the last year. A law eliminating Virginia's tax on groceries took effect in 2023. A law eliminating Illinois' 1% grocery tax is set to take effect next year.
- Nine states: State sales taxes are levied on groceries in nine states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Utah. Hawaii and Idaho offer tax credits to residents to help offset the tax, though.
- Alternatives: States leery of cutting grocery taxes could instead look at other cuts such as earned income tax credits or child care tax credits, said Aidan Davis of the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. "If the goal is to make sure people can make ends meet, then I think doing it in a more targeted way makes a lot of sense," Davis said. They also could tailor the grocery tax to specific items, such as milk, bread, and eggs.
