Landslide Win for Canada's Next Prime Minister

Former central banker Mark Carney will become Canada's next prime minister after the governing Liberal Party elected him its leader Sunday as the country deals with US President Trump's trade war and annexation threat, and a federal election looms. Carney, 59, replaces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remains prime minister until his successor is sworn in in the coming days. Carney, who has strongly spoken out against Trump , won in a landslide, winning 85.9% of the vote, the AP reports.

"There is someone who is trying to weaken our economy," Carney said. "Donald Trump, as we know, has put unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell and how we make a living. He's attacking Canadian families, workers and businesses and we cannot let him succeed and we won't." Carney said Canada will keep retaliatory tariffs in place until "the Americans show us respect." A parliamentary election is expected to be triggered within days or weeks. Either Carney will call one, or the opposition parties in Parliament could force one with a no-confidence vote later this month. The Trump-induced surge in Canadian nationalism has bolstered the Liberal Party's chances in such an election.

Carney navigated crises when he was the head of the Bank of Canada and when in 2013 he became the first noncitizen to run the Bank of England since it was founded in 1694. His appointment won bipartisan praise in the UK after Canada recovered from the 2008 financial crisis faster than many other countries. Carney has picked up one endorsement after another from Cabinet ministers and members of Parliament since declaring his candidacy for PM in January. He is a highly educated economist with Wall Street experience who has long been interested in entering politics and becoming prime minister, but he lacks political experience.