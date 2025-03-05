Karla Sofia Gascon Speaks Out After Oscars

Karla Sofia Gascon's Oscars "nightmare" wasn't as bad as it could've been—Emilia Perez, the film she starred in alongside Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, took home two Academy Awards on Sunday, including best supporting actress for Saldana and best song for "El Mal." Gascon, the first transgender actor nominated for an Oscar, had been caught up in a tweet controversy ahead of the awards show for past derogatory posts about George Floyd and Islam, among other topics, and didn't take home the best actress statue she'd been up for. But the 52-year-old still tried to show some grace after the big night, praising the show and host Conan O'Brien, reports the Hollywood Reporter .

"Thanks to the members of the Academy for the best actress nomination, for the invitation to the ceremony," she wrote in Spanish in a Monday Instagram post. "I enjoyed it very much, it was entertaining and fun, especially the fabulous host Jimmy Kimmel—he is fantastic and looks more like the great Conan O'Brien every day." She also congratulated all of the winners, including Saldana. The Kimmel bit referred to O'Brien's joke during the show that informed Gascon directly that "if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember: My name is Jimmy Kimmel."

O'Brien had also snarked about Gascon's tweets during his opening monologue, while talking about the film Anora, which took home best picture. "I loved Anora," he said. "Little [known] fact for you, Anora uses the f-word 479 times. That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascon's publicist. 'You tweeted what?!'" As for how Gascon reacted to O'Brien's comments during the show itself, E! Online reports that she "took the joke in stride" at LA's Dolby Theatre, with cameras catching her laughing in the moment, although she had to turn to the person sitting next to her "to seemingly clarify the host's humor." (More Karla Sofia Gascon stories.)