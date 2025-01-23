One Oscar Nomination Is a Trans First

Karla Sofia Gascon is the first transgender person nominated for acting
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 23, 2025 12:00 PM CST
Karla Sofia Gascon at a press conference to promote the film "Emilia Perez," in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.   (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

The list of Oscar nominations released on Thursday includes a notable first: Karla Sofia Gascon became the first openly transgender person nominated in an acting category, reports Deadline. Gascon is up for an Oscar in the best-actress category for her role in the Netflix film Emilia Perez. In the film—a musical—the 52-year-old Gascon portrays a cartel leader seeking to transition in secret from male to female.

"The other day, this woman came up to me and was telling me how wonderful my work was," Gascon, a native of Spain, told USA Today in November. "Then she asked me, 'If you get nominated, will you be nominated for best actress or best actor?' And I told her, 'Ma'am, I am an actress! If I played a monster or an old dog, I would still be nominated as an actress!'"

The New York Times notes two previous Oscar nominations involving trans performers:

  • The singer Anohni was nominated for best song in 2016.
  • Elliot Page was nominated for an acting Oscar for Juno in 2007, but it was before he transitioned from being Ellen Page.
