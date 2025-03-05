It's No Mammoth, but It Is Woolly

The company working to revive the woolly mammoth hasn't got there yet, but it has managed to create a "woolly mouse." Colossal Biosciences on Tuesday unveiled healthy mice genetically modified to withstand cold temperatures, which feature some distinctly woolly hair, though it's not yet clear whether any cold adaptation was gained. The team used genome editing techniques to modify nine hair-related genes in fertilized mouse eggs or embryonic mouse stem cells, which were injected into mouse embryos later implanted in surrogates. Mammoths shared two of the targeted genes, which were thought to contribute to a woolly coat, the Guardian reports.

Researchers also targeted a fat metabolism gene found in both mice and mammoths, which they believe is related to cold adaptation. But in experiments where live mouse pups did result, all had a similar average body mass. Colossal CEO and co-founder Ben Lamm says the team plans to perform cold tolerance tests in the coming months. What was obvious was the shaggy hair of the mice. "We ended up with some absolutely adorable mice that have longer, woolly, golden-colored coats," Beth Shapiro, Colossal's chief science officer, tells NPR. "For us, it's an incredibly big deal."

"I think that the ability to edit multiple genes at the same time in mice, and to do so and obtain the expected woolly appearance, is a very important step," showing "Colossal has the know-how to do this kind of gene editing, including to insert mammoth gene variants into a different species," says Colossal advisor Love Dalén, a professor of evolutionary genomics at Stockholm University and co-author of a preprint paper, per CNN. But critics say the team isn't any closer to pinpointing the parts of the Asian elephant genome that could be altered to make a "mammoth" capable of surviving in the Arctic. And Sue Lieberman of the Wildlife Conservation Society argues creating a woolly mouse is "such a waste of money when conservation is dying for lack of funds," per Scientific American. (More mice stories.)