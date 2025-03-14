Alaska Volcano Could Be Getting Ready to Erupt

A volcano near Alaska's largest city is showing new signs of unrest, with experts saying the likelihood of an eruption at Mount Spurr in the next few weeks or months has increased. The Alaska Volcano Observatory said Wednesday that it had measured during recent overflights "significantly elevated volcanic gas emissions," and said signs indicated an eruption of the volcano near Anchorage was likely, though not certain, in the weeks or months ahead. "We expect to see further increases in seismic activity, gas emissions and surface heating prior to an eruption, if one were to occur," the observatory said in a statement. "Such stronger unrest may provide days to weeks of additional warning." More, from the AP:

What is Mount Spurr? It is an 11,070-foot tall, ice- and snow-covered volcano roughly 80 miles northwest of Anchorage. Mount Spurr is one of 53 volcanoes in Alaska that have been active within the last 250 years. It has two main vents.