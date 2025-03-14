JD Vance Booed at Kennedy Center

A crowd gathered at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday was none too pleased to see a certain vice president in the audience. As JD Vance and his wife, Usha, took their balcony seats for a performance by the National Symphony Orchestra, loud boos and shouts erupted and continued for more than 30 seconds, the Washington Post reports. Vance nonetheless waved to the crowd and smiled amid the reaction, which follows President Trump's dismantling of the Kennedy Center's board of trustees.

Last month, Trump fired the board, then appointed a new group, including Ursa Vance, which faithfully appointed the president as chair. Trump said the previous chair did "not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture" and complained that drag shows, a small fraction of the center's offering, were "specifically targeting our youth." "We don't need woke at the Kennedy Center," he added, per People. Several artists have since walked away from roles at the center and more than 20 shows have been canceled, "many in protest," per the Post. (More JD Vance stories.)