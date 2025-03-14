FAA Shuts Helicopter Route in Use During DC Collision

Aviation officials on Friday announced permanent curbs on helicopter traffic near Reagan National Airport, the site of a collision involving an Army Black Hawk and American Airlines flight that killed 67 people in January. The portion of the route taken by the Black Hawk will be closed, and restrictions on helicopter traffic put in place temporarily after the accident will become permanent, the Washington Post reports. The National Transportation Safety Board had issued safety recommendations on Tuesday based on its investigation, calling them urgent.

The FAA said it will allow a few exceptions for helicopter flights, including those for the president travel, law enforcement operations, and lifesaving missions, per the AP. Two runways will be closed when a helicopter is in flight in the area, the agency said, per the Post. The Army said it will use "alternative routes to mitigate impacts on training and readiness," a spokesman said. Until the collision occurred, 28 government agencies were authorized to fly helicopters near the airport, including the Defense Department. (More Potomac plane crash stories.)