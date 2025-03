The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday issued "urgent safety recommendations" as part of its preliminary report into the fatal collision of a military helicopter and an American Airlines plane near Reagan National Airport on Jan. 29. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy credited Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy with quickly reining in helicopter traffic over the Potomac River at Reagan until March 31, but said "as that deadline nears, we remain concerned about the significant potential for a future midair collision at DCA." What you need to know:

The recommendations: Keep helicopters out of a four-mile area over the Potomac River when two airport runways are in use and provide an alternate route for helicopter pilots. Specifically, per CNN, "Prohibit operations on helicopter Route 4 between Hains Point and the Wilson Bridge when runways 15 and 33 are being used for departures and arrivals, respectively, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport."