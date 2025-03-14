Columbia Chief 'Heartbroken' as DHS Agents Enter Dorms

As former Columbia University grad student Mahmoud Khalil fights the Trump administration's plans to deport him for his past pro-Palestine activism at the New York City institution, the school itself contended with more federal activity on campus this week. The New York Times reports that agents from the Department of Homeland Security entered two Columbia dorms on Thursday, after presenting two judicial search warrants. This week, Columbia also announced it had suspended and expelled some students who took over a campus building during pro-Palestine demonstrations last spring, as well as temporarily revoked some recent grads' diplomas. More on the continuing commotion as the Trump administration takes its fight to the college front on antisemitism, protesters, and DEI initiatives:

In a letter to the school community, Columbia's interim chief, Katrina Armstrong, said she was "heartbroken" about the DHS activity on campus, though she stressed that "no one was arrested or detained. No items were removed, and no further action was taken." More from Armstrong: "I understand the immense stress our community is under. Despite the unprecedented challenges, Columbia University will remain a place where the pursuit of knowledge is cherished and fiercely protected, where the rule of law and due process is respected and never taken for granted, and where all members of our community are valued and able to thrive."