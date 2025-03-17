Conan O'Brien Will Return to Host Oscars

Conan O'Brien will return to host the Oscars next year after his well-received debut earlier this month, reports the New York Times. "The only reason I'm hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech," O'Brien said in a statement, referring to Brody's loooong speech after winning the Oscar for best actor. Producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney will return as well.

Ratings success: O'Brien's show drew a five-year high in viewership with nearly 20 million watching, per Variety. It also surpassed the Grammys and the Super Bowl in terms of social media, with more than 104 million engagements. In short, lots of people tuned in, and they appeared to stick around.