14-Year-Old Just Made Women's Soccer History

Mak Whitham took the field for NJ/NY Gotham over the weekend and carved out a milestone in women's soccer for herself as a bonus. The 14-year-old is now the youngest-ever to play in a National Women's Soccer League game, reports the Athletic . The moment came late—in stoppage time—in her team's 1-1 draw against host Seattle. Whitham ended up playing about seven minutes. (Watch it here .)

"Standing on the sideline and waiting to get on the pitch was pretty exciting," the teen, who grew up in California, told ESPN. "I wanted to be out there and was ready." Whitham, who turns 15 in July, became the youngest player to sign with an NWSL team last year. The league has special rules for players under 18, including extra supervision and medical evaluations. They also must live with a parent or guardian. Whitham has another record to her name: She is the youngest athlete to sign a name, image, and likeness deal with Nike. (More NWSL stories.)