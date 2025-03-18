The Most, and Least, Visited National Parks in America

Our country's national parks saw their biggest visitor influx ever last year, collectively logging nearly 332 million visitors in 2024, according to the National Park Service. That busts the almost 331 million guests who descended upon the parks in 2016. Of the 400-plus parks, national monuments, and other protected areas included on the NPS roster, 28 of them, or 7%, set their own individual records for recreational visits. Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranked No. 1 for visitors, per NPS data. These are the 10 parks that saw the most visitors and the least overall, as compiled by Smithsonian:



Most visited



Great Smoky Mountains National Park (12.2M visits) Zion National Park (4.9M) Grand Canyon National Park (4.9M) Yellowstone National Park (4.7M) Rocky Mountain National Park (4.2M) Yosemite National Park (4.1M) Acadia National Park (4M) Olympic National Park (3.7M) Grand Teton National Park (3.6M) Glacier National Park (3.2M)