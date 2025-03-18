Stranded Astronauts Are Back on Earth

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have returned to Earth from a mission that was supposed to last around eight days when it began last June. A SpaceX capsule carrying Wilmore, Williams, and two others returning from the International Space Station successfully splashed down off the coast of Florida at 5:57pm Eastern, Space.com reports. Wilmore and Williams ended up spending 286 days in space because of problems with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft that brought them to the ISS, reports the AP.
Wilmore and Williams were joined on the return journey by fellow NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who had been on the ISS for six months. The BBC reports that after the capsule splashed down, the control center said, "Nick, Alec, Butch, Suni—on behalf of SpaceX, welcome home." Hague replied, "What a ride. I see a capsule full of grins, ear to ear." (More astronauts stories.)