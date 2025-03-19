Louisiana Carries Out First Execution With Nitrogen Gas

Louisiana used nitrogen gas to put a man to death Tuesday evening for a killing decades ago, marking the first time the state has used the method as it resumed executions after a 15-year hiatus. Jessie Hoffman Jr., 46, was pronounced dead at 6:50pm at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, authorities said, adding the nitrogen gas had flowed for 19 minutes during what one official characterized as a "flawless" execution, the AP reports.

It was the fifth time nitrogen gas was used in the US after four executions by the same method—all in Alabama. Three other executions, by lethal injection, are scheduled this week—in Arizona on Wednesday and in Florida and Oklahoma on Thursday.