Man Convicted of Stealing Golden Toilet Worth Millions The toilet has never been recovered By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 19, 2025 2:30 AM CDT Copied This screenshot made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled "America," by Maurizio Cattelan in the restroom of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, Sept. 16, 2016. (AP Photo, File) A thief who swiped a golden toilet from an English palace was convicted Tuesday along with an accomplice who helped cash in on the spoils of the 18-carat work of art insured for more than $6 million, the AP reports. Michael Jones had used the fully functioning one-of-a-kind latrine as he did reconnaissance at Blenheim Palace—the country mansion where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born—the day before the theft, prosecutors said. He described the experience as "splendid." He returned before dawn on Sept. 14, 2019, with at least two other men armed with sledgehammers and crowbars. They smashed a window and pried the toilet from its plumbing within five minutes, leaving a damaging flood in their wake as they escaped in stolen vehicles. The purloined potty has never been recovered but is believed to have been cut up and sold. The satirical work, titled "America" by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan, poked fun at excessive wealth. It weighed just over 215 pounds. The value of the gold at the time was $3.6 million. The piece had previously been on display at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. The museum had offered the work to US President Trump during his first term in office after he had asked to borrow a Van Gogh painting.