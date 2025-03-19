Man Convicted of Stealing Golden Toilet Worth Millions

A thief who swiped a golden toilet from an English palace was convicted Tuesday along with an accomplice who helped cash in on the spoils of the 18-carat work of art insured for more than $6 million, the AP reports. Michael Jones had used the fully functioning one-of-a-kind latrine as he did reconnaissance at Blenheim Palace—the country mansion where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born—the day before the theft, prosecutors said. He described the experience as "splendid." He returned before dawn on Sept. 14, 2019, with at least two other men armed with sledgehammers and crowbars. They smashed a window and pried the toilet from its plumbing within five minutes, leaving a damaging flood in their wake as they escaped in stolen vehicles.